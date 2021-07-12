Advertisement

Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Errol Spence Jr., pose for a photo at a news conference at the Fox...
Manny Pacquiao, left, and Errol Spence Jr., pose for a photo at a news conference at the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming boxing match, taking place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP)

Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport’s most dominant current champions.

Pacquiao and Spence will meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines.

He hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

