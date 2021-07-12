LOS ANGELES (AP)

Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport’s most dominant current champions.

Pacquiao and Spence will meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines.

He hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.

