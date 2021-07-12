Advertisement

MLB Draft: Baylor catcher selected by Seattle Mariners

Andy Thomas Baylor
Andy Thomas Baylor(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor catcher Andy Thomas was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fifth round with pick number 144.

Thomas finished up his fifth-year senior season with Baylor this spring. Thomas started all 51 games behind the plate. He hit a career-best .337 with a team-leading 11 home runs and 60 RBI.

He is a 2021 Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Monday morning in the search for the missing swimmer.
Authorities identify man who drowned while swimming in area lake
A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.
Waco Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th...
Elon Musk says SpaceX planning second rocket facility near Waco
Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Employee of local restaurant killed during robbery identified
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant

Latest News

Logan Henderson drafted by the Brewers
MLB Draft: McLennan pitcher selected by Brewers
Maddie and Keegan Harrison at TriWaco
Inspirational Mother-Son duo takes on TriWaco
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Max Muncy hit a home run during the ninth inning of a...
Muncy hits 3-run walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 7-4
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks on Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky...
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1