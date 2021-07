WACO, Texas (KWTX) - MCC standout pitcher, Logan Henderson, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round of the MLB draft with pick number 116.

Henderson helped the Highlanders secure a JUCO world series this season. He led all JUCO pitchers in strikeouts.

He had previously committed to continue his baseball career at Texas A&M.

