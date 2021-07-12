Advertisement

Muncy hits 3-run walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 7-4

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Max Muncy hit a home run during the ninth inning of a...
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Max Muncy hit a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Zach Reks and Mookie Betts also scored. The homer won the game for the Dodgers 7-4. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By BETH HARRIS
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP)

Max Muncy slugged a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4.

The Dodgers tied the game at 4 with three runs in the eighth, then scored three more to complete the comeback.

The win came a day after the Dodgers’ historic 22-1 win over the D-backs.

The World Series champion Dodgers head into the All-Star break at 56-35.

They have the second-best record in the majors, and are two games behind San Francisco in the NL West.

