Muncy hits 3-run walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 7-4
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP)
Max Muncy slugged a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4.
The Dodgers tied the game at 4 with three runs in the eighth, then scored three more to complete the comeback.
The win came a day after the Dodgers’ historic 22-1 win over the D-backs.
The World Series champion Dodgers head into the All-Star break at 56-35.
They have the second-best record in the majors, and are two games behind San Francisco in the NL West.
