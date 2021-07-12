New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) -

The month of July is National Ice Cream Month, and Blue Bell is celebrating by introducing a new flavor!

It was in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Each year Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with the release of a returning favorite, or new flavor.

Blue Bell’s new flavor Coconut Cream Pie is described by Blue Bell as a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces, and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.

This new flavor is a limited-time-only supply.

It’s available in half-gallon and pint sizes.

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell.

“What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light and silky-smooth,” said Breed.

In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, you can also find returning favorite flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores this month, Blue Bell said.

