Pirates draft Louisville C Davis at No. 1, Leiter to Texas

Louisville's Henry Davis stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by...
Louisville's Henry Davis stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Pittsburgh Pirates as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By JAKE SEINER
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, PA ( AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first pick in baseball’s amateur draft, with the Texas Rangers then taking Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the picks from Denver’s Bellco Theater.

Major League Baseball moved the draft from its longstanding June slot to July’s All-Star weekend in an effort to better showcase its future stars.

Davis has big power and an even bigger arm, throwing out 46% of would-be basestealers to become a finalist for the Buster Posey Award as college baseball’s best defensive catcher.

