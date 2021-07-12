Pyer Moss wows with couture show honoring Black inventors

IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP)

The second time was a charm for designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and his Pyer Moss label.

Two days after torrential rains and lightning sent guests fleeing for cover and forced Jean-Raymond to postpone unveiling his hotly awaited first couture collection, the sun came out Saturday and the crowds came back.

They were rewarded with a hugely imaginative, visually audacious show that blurred the lines between fashion and art as it paid tribute to the ingenuity of Black inventors often overlooked by history.

