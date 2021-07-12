Advertisement

Pyer Moss wows with couture show honoring Black inventors

The latest fashion from Pyer Moss is modeled Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Irvington, N.Y. Staged...
The latest fashion from Pyer Moss is modeled Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Irvington, N.Y. Staged at the Villa Lewaro mansion, the home built by African American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker in 1917, the show was themed around inventions by African Americans. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By JOCELYN NOVECK
Published: Jul. 11, 2021
IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP)

The second time was a charm for designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and his Pyer Moss label.

Two days after torrential rains and lightning sent guests fleeing for cover and forced Jean-Raymond to postpone unveiling his hotly awaited first couture collection, the sun came out Saturday and the crowds came back.

They were rewarded with a hugely imaginative, visually audacious show that blurred the lines between fashion and art as it paid tribute to the ingenuity of Black inventors often overlooked by history.

