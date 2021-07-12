Advertisement

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

FILE - Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South condo,...
FILE - Crews from the United States and Israel work in the rubble Champlain Towers South condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The Israeli search and rescue team that arrived in South Florida shortly after the Champlain Towers South collapsed last month is heading home after an emotional sendoff in Surfside. The team planned to leave Florida on Sunday, July 11. During a brief Saturday evening ceremony, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked the battalion for their “unrelenting dedication." (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By FREIDA FRISARO and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP)

Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida say they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed.

Among them are 71 bodies that have been positively identified, and their next of kin has been notified.

Some 31 people remain missing.

Crews continued to search the remaining pile of rubble, peeling layer after layer of debris in search of bodies.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was uncertain when recovery operations would be completed.

