Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP)

Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida say they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed.

Among them are 71 bodies that have been positively identified, and their next of kin has been notified.

Some 31 people remain missing.

Crews continued to search the remaining pile of rubble, peeling layer after layer of debris in search of bodies.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was uncertain when recovery operations would be completed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.