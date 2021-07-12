Silver Alert issued for missing Farmersville man

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (KWTX)

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office for Bernard Wood.

Wood is 69 years old.

He is described as a six-foot white male weighing 193 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a straw cowboy hat, denim shirt, and denim pants.

Wood is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

He is believed to pose a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Wood was last seen in the 16400 block of FM 1778 in Farmersville, Texas.

He was last seen in a 2013 white Ford F-150 with Texas plates DGT9946.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350.

