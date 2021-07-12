Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Farmersville man

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office for Bernard Wood.
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office for Bernard Wood.(Collin County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (KWTX)

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office for Bernard Wood.

Wood is 69 years old.

He is described as a six-foot white male weighing 193 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a straw cowboy hat, denim shirt, and denim pants.

Wood is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

He is believed to pose a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Wood was last seen in the 16400 block of FM 1778 in Farmersville, Texas.

He was last seen in a 2013 white Ford F-150 with Texas plates DGT9946.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant
The search for a missing swimmer, is now a recovery at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Recovery efforts continue after swimmer goes missing at Central Texas lake
Antonio Hicks Sr.
Texas dad learns punishment for beating 2-year-old son to death
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th...
Elon Musk says SpaceX planning second rocket facility near Waco

Latest News

Louisville's Henry Davis stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by...
Pirates draft Louisville C Davis at No. 1, Leiter to Texas
Plainclothes police detain an anti-government protester during a protest in Havana, Cuba,...
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
An advisory committee that’s helped create seven decades worth of progress for women serving in...
Proposal made to disband Pentagon’s Advisory Panel for female service members