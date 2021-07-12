Steady rain causes some street and highway flooding in Central Texas
(KWTX) – There were scattered reports of street and highway flooding Monday as a steady rain fell across much of Central Texas.
A Texas Department of Transportation crew was checking out high water beneath an underpass on the southbound interstate Monday morning in the Lorena area.
Lorena police closed the outside lane of the southbound highway because of the water.
The forecast calls for widely scattered to numerous showers and storms on top of 1 to 3 inches of rain that fell over the weekend.
Flash flooding is a possibility across Coryell, McLennan, Limestone, Lampasas, Bell, Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.
The highest potential for rain and the highest rainfall totals will be near and south of Highway 190 from San Saba County through Milam County and points southward but nearly the entire area could see rain Monday.
LATEST LOCAL WEATHER INFORMATION
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.