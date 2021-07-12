Advertisement

Steady rain causes some street and highway flooding in Central Texas

The rain resulted in high water beneath an underpass on I-35 in Lorena.
The rain resulted in high water beneath an underpass on I-35 in Lorena.(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) – There were scattered reports of street and highway flooding Monday as a steady rain fell across much of Central Texas.

A Texas Department of Transportation crew was checking out high water beneath an underpass on the southbound interstate Monday morning in the Lorena area.

Lorena police closed the outside lane of the southbound highway because of the water.

We currently have the outside lane southbound IH35 under the Old Lorena Road overpass shut down because of flooding. TxDOT has been notified and are en route. Please drive slow in the area!

Posted by Lorena Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

The forecast calls for widely scattered to numerous showers and storms on top of 1 to 3 inches of rain that fell over the weekend.

Flash flooding is a possibility across Coryell, McLennan, Limestone, Lampasas, Bell, Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties.

The highest potential for rain and the highest rainfall totals will be near and south of Highway 190 from San Saba County through Milam County and points southward but nearly the entire area could see rain Monday.

LATEST LOCAL WEATHER INFORMATION

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Monday morning in the search for the missing swimmer.
Body found in search for swimmer missing on area lake
A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.
Waco Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016, file photo, SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks during the 67th...
Elon Musk says SpaceX planning second rocket facility near Waco
Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Waco restaurant employee shot, killed during robbery
The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at On The Border at W Waco Dr.
Fire crews respond to fire at restaurant

Latest News

Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Wildfires rage as US West grapples with heat wave, drought
KWTX Fastcast Images
Flooding rains possible today, dry starting tomorrow
fastcast storms stormy clouds cloudy overcast rain
Storm Chances Increasing This Evening with Hot, Dry Weather Coming Later
Storm Chances Go Up After Sunset But A Dry Pattern Is Coming!