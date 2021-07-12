Advertisement

Texas governor orders Rangers to investigate Juvenile Justice Department

Gov. Greg Abbott Monday ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate allegations that certain Texas...
Gov. Greg Abbott Monday ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate allegations that certain Texas Juvenile Justice Department employees “have recently engaged in potentially illegal behavior.”
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott Monday ordered the Texas Rangers to investigate allegations reported by the Office of the Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and the TJJD Independent Ombudsman that certain Texas Juvenile Justice Department employees “have engaged in potentially illegal behavior with TJJD youth.”

“I am directing you to have the Texas Rangers immediately investigate these allegations and provide me with a report so that appropriate remedial action can be taken,” Abbott said in a letter Monday to Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw.

