Truck crashes into Central Texas convenience store

A News 10 viewer shared a photo of a truck that crashed into a local convenience store.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a wreck involving a truck that crashed into a Stripes convenience store.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Highway 6.

The person who took the photo at the scene told News 10 an “ambulance was leaving with its lights on as I was pulling up.”

Deputies tell KWTX they believe no one was injured in the crash and they believe the crash was likely due to a medical incident.

