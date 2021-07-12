Truck crashes into Central Texas convenience store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a wreck involving a truck that crashed into a Stripes convenience store.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Highway 6.

The person who took the photo at the scene told News 10 an “ambulance was leaving with its lights on as I was pulling up.”

Deputies tell KWTX they believe no one was injured in the crash and they believe the crash was likely due to a medical incident.

