Abbott threatens to arrest Texas House democrats who fled to D.C. in bid to derail GOP election bill

(KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is threatening to arrest Texas Democrats who fled to Washington D.C. in a bid to derail a Republican law that critics claim will make it harder to vote in the Lone Star State.

“As soon as they come back into the state of Texas they will be arrested. They will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said.

Democrats are using a rarely-deployed tactic that involves the minority party blocking legislation by depriving the majority party of quorum in the state legislature.

The democrats employed the same tactic in late May when they walked off the floor for a couple of hours to kill a similar voting bill before a midnight deadline.

Abbott then called for a special legislative session to resume the effort to pass the election bill and other legislative proposals.

Texas House Bill 3 and Texas Senate Bill 1 would ban drive-thru voting, 24 hour voting options, and further restrict voting-by-mail in Texas. The Texas Tribune reports House and Senate committees advanced the legislation over the weekend.

Democrats in D.C., meantime, are calling on Congress to pass the “For The People Act,” which would address some of the voting issues in Texas. The lawmakers who fled Texas held a news conference Tuesday morning outside the U.S. Capitol.

“We want to protect the civil right to vote for millions of Texans. We were quite literally forced to move, leave the state of Texas,” said Texas Representative Rhetta Bowers, a Houston democrat.

“We are living on borrowed time and we can’t stay here indefinitely to run out the clock to stop the bills. That’s why we need Congress to act now,” Bowers said.

“We are sad for democracy in the state of Texas, and we took a solemn oath to protect the constitution of the United States and to protect the constitution of the state of Texas,” said Texas State Representative Rafael Anchia, a Dallas democrat and chairman of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus.

“That is why we stand united before you here today in preserving not only the democracy in Texas, but the democracy in the United States.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.