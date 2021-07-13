Advertisement

Baylor’s Boyd Selected on Final Day of MLB Draft

Luke Boyd
Luke Boyd(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor baseball fifth-year senior Luke Boyd was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 17th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. Boyd, the 520th overall pick, becomes the 146th Bear to be drafted all-time.

Following Andy Thomas’ selection by the Seattle Mariners on Monday, BU has now had at least two players taken in four of the last five MLB drafts.

Throughout his career, Boyd made 73 appearances on the mound for the Bears and racked up 14 saves over his last two collegiate seasons. The right-hander from Ojai, Calif., held a career 3.40 ERA with 117 strikeouts over 95.1 innings pitched.

Following the 2021 season, Boyd was named an All-American for the first time (Collegiate Baseball Foundation Second Team, NCBWA Third Team) thanks to his 1.27 ERA with 43 punchouts. He held opposing batters to a .152 batting average with a 0.92 WHIP.

For Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez, Boyd becomes the 60th draft pick he has coached in his 18-year career, and 14th player drafted during his time at the helm in Waco.

Boyd is the fourth Bear all-time to be chosen by the Padres, joining Beamer Weems (8th Round, 2008), Zane Carlson (16th Round, 2003) and Brent Beardon (44th Round, 1993).

