Central Texans unite to rescue dog about to be put down in South Texas

WACO, Texas (CBN) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. There is no better way to describe a photo of Petey, a three-year-old dog who appears to be smiling after he was rescued just moments away from being euthanized thanks to the work of Central Texans.

Petey is blind in one eye and was about to be put down at the Nueces County Animal Shelter. It’s no secret animal rescues are overflowing around the state right now, including in Central Texas.

Petey had been at the shelter in Nueces County for three weeks, but with only 30 kennels available, there was no more space.

Since Petey was the longest resident, the writing was on the wall. Despite numerous social media posts, no one was willing to take him.

Approximately 2,000 pets show up at Nueces County Animal Shelter’s doorstep every year and the staff is having to make heartbreaking decisions every day because there are not enough animal rescues to help or people willing to adopt or foster.

Petey is one of the lucky ones.

I came across the gut-wrenching plea on social media explaining how Petey cried when he had his last human interaction so I decided to ask Central Texans for help.

A village of people jumped in to raise money and help coordinate Petey’s hundreds of miles long freedom ride from the Corpus Christi area to the Old Souls Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in Woodway.

3-year-old Petey (Tara Mergener)

Those who pitched in to help rescue Petey include Greg May Honda in Waco, Tidy Tails Grooming and Boarding in Waco, Coach Tom Bradley in Waco and many more kind Central Texans who pledged money for his rescue.

You can still help too. He needs a kind and loving foster on the road to adoption.

Petey is reportedly kid and pet friendly, understands commands and loves car rides too.

His story is a reminder of what is possible when Central Texans rally together.

”Most shelters across the country are full right now. Every person who loves animals can help save lives by adopting or fostering,” said Isaac Rivadeneira, Executive Director of Old Souls Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in Woodway.

Meanwhile, please remember to spay, neuter, adopt and foster. So many lives depend on it. Not all are as lucky as Petey.

”There are so many dogs just like Petey at animal shelters all over the country who just need a chance to show one family how amazing they are. Every animal deserves a chance,” said Rivadeneira.

If you’d like more information on sweet Petey call Old Souls at 254-307-0201. You can follow his journey at here.

Tara Mergener is a former KWTX News Anchor who now reports for the Christian Broadcasting Network in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 CBN. All rights reserved.