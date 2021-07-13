Advertisement

City of College Station warns of alligator sighting at city park

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is warning John Crompton Park-goers of a potentially dangerous visitor.

An alligator was sighted on Sunday near the pond at the park. The city says proper authorities have been called to safely remove the animal likely brought in with all the rain the last few weeks.

“We’ve got contact and the paperwork to get a certified nuisance control officer and we do go ahead and stress the fact that these are professionals in what they do to come out to the pond and properly relocate the animal,” said Steve Wright Director of Parks and Recreation.

Until then, the city is urging anyone that sees the alligator to stay away. An announcement will be made when the reptile is removed.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Bellmead say the man suspected of trying to assault a woman at a gas station, then...
Man grabbed woman pumping gas in Central Texas, fired rounds at victim’s car as she ran away
Temple Police at the America’s Best Value Inn in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive.
Barricaded motel guest in custody after firing weapon at Temple SWAT
Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
(Top row left to right) Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17. ...
Five arrested, charged after shooting in local park
SpaceX announced Saturday the company will be building a second rocket factory in McGregor.
McGregor: SpaceX ‘cemented’ in Central Texas with rocket facility announcement, mayor says

Latest News

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 23, of Killeen, who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury...
Central Texas woman now charged as accessory in murder of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen
The death toll from the historic February freeze has increased in Central Texas and nearly 60...
Central Texas death toll from February freeze rises
Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident
Guillen
Army reveals slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed by several NCOs
File Photo
Twenty abortion providers sue Texas officials over law that bans abortions as early as six weeks