ERCOT unveils ‘roadmap’ to improve reliability of Texas power grid

ERCOT manages the power grid that serves a majority of the state of Texas.
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Tuesday revealed its plan to improve the electrical grid powering a majority of the Lone Star State, including a focus on “protecting customers” and a “more aggressive approach” to meet supply and demand.

The entity that manages the state’s power grid delivered its “Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability” to Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas Legislature and the Public Utility Commission (PUC).

“Change is required for ERCOT to continue to reliably serve the millions of customers and businesses that depend on us,” said ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones.

“We have extensively reviewed our processes to better serve Texans and will continue to work very closely with the PUC to ensure we’re aligned in these efforts. These changes will benefit all Texans and support continued economic growth for the state of Texas.”

The roadmap includes a plan to bring “more generation online sooner if it is needed to balance supply and demand.” ERCOT said it is also purchasing more reserve power, especially on days when the weather forecast is uncertain.

It will also require all market participants who own or operate generation resources and those who own or operate transmission and distribution power lines to submit a letter signed by their CEO twice a year certifying their companies have completed their weatherization preparations to protect the electric grid for the summer and winter seasons.

ERCOT is also reviewing the need for on-site fuel supplies for some generators and plans to perform “unannounced” testing of generators. The testing will help verify that generators have provided accurate information about their availability.

