Highlanders’ Threadgill drafted by Washington Nationals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan pitcher Riggs Threadgill was selected by the Washington Nationals on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Threadgill, a right-handed sophomore from Fredericksburg, was chosen in the 19th round with the 563rd pick.

He appeared in 16 games for the Highlanders in 2021, claiming a 4-3 record on he mound with 53 strikeouts and a 6.80 ERA n 46.1 innings.

In the shortened 2020 season, he had a 3-1 record with a 4.03 ERA and a team-high 30 strikeouts. He appeared in 11 games as a true freshman at LSU in 2019.

