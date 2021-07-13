Hot, humid, & hazy now & through the weekend

After yesterday’s rain and cooler temperatures, we are back to a hotter & drier weather pattern for the rest of the week. The next few days have a copy & paste style forecast: we kick off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Any clouds around should thin out around midday and from there it’s all sunshine for the afternoon as we see highs jump to the low-to-mid 90s. Highs should stay below the average of 96°, but with recent rains and southerly onshore winds, heat index values hover close to the triple-digits each afternoon.

We will spend most of the week in between two areas of high pressure, which again, results in mainly quiet, sunny, and hot days through the weekend. Since we aren’t under the center of high pressure, we may still see a few sea breeze showers/storms try to get close to us each afternoon. It’s more than likely the rain stops short of reaching us, but the chance could be there from about 3 p.m. - sunset each day.

We also have a plume of Saharan dust streaming in this week and that keep the sky hazy and reduce air quality levels into the moderate range this week. We aren’t the only ones affected by the dust this week. In fact, throughout the state there will be several air quality levels impacted and could potentially cause some issues for those with sensitive respiratory systems and the plume looks to get a little thicker Friday and into the weekend.

Some rain chances and possibly another shot at temperatures into the upper 80s comes next week with another rare, late July cold front. The cold front could arrive as early as Monday night but is more likely to arrive Tuesday morning into the afternoon. We’re expecting to see some scattered rain and thunderstorms but there’s still some uncertainty as to how far south it will get and if it stalls out keeping rain and “cooler” temperatures in the forecast next week. Let’s get through this hot & humid week together, but we will be tracking the potential changes to our weather set up for next week. Something to hope for!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.