Killeen ISD teams up with Baylor Scott and White for COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Jonathan Sewell, 12, rolled up his sleeve for the COVID vaccine Tuesday as part of a three day vaccine clinic organized by the Killeen Independent School District and Baylor Scott and White.

Bell County has the highest vaccination rate for children 12-to-15 years-of-age among the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring.

Almost 17 percent have received one dose and almost 12 percent are fully vaccinated. Across the 16 counties, about 12.5 percent have received one dose and about 8.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Sewell watched the shot go into his arm and is encouraging his peers to get vaccinated.

“If you get the vaccine be strong, get it, don’t tighten up, just be brave,” Sewell said.

While the numbers are better in Bell County, local physicians say its not enough.

“In KISD alone there are 20,000 kids eligible, so realistically I’d like to see thousands come in this week,” Dr. Jaimie Avila said Tuesday.

They’re hoping to reach as many as possible, with enough time for the vaccine to be effective ahead of school.

“We’re hoping to really put a stop to the spread once the kids are back in schools where now masks are going to be optional for everybody,” Avila said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Jamie Avila discusses the vaccine clinic in Killeen

No school in Texas is allowed to require masks and many say they won’t offer remote learning.

“If we can get our middle schoolers even fifth graders the better off it will be for our younger ones in the school system,” Avila said.

“I really worry about the ones that put it off until school starts,” she added.

Killeen ISD and Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s are collaborating to provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 12 this week.

The medical team from McLane Children’s will travel to three different KISD facilities to provide the free service to the community.

- Former Nolan Middle School on Tuesday, July 13, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

- KISD Career Center on Wednesday, July 14, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

- Harker Heights Elementary on Thursday, July 15, from 1:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Each location will be staffed with a doctor and a nurse to answer questions parents may have about the Pfizer vaccine.

Parents or guardians must be present in order for a child to receive the vaccine.

Parents can speed up the process by signing up for a free health account with BSW. Instructions can be found here.

