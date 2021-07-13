Local chapter of Project Linus provides nearly 37,500 blankets to children in need

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - You may know “Linus” from the comic strip “Peanuts” is always seen clutching his blanket.

He’s the mascot of the non-profit organization Project Linus, where a blanket means much more than a pretty pattern or stitching, but offers children security and comfort during difficult times.

“Could be hospitalization, could be a trauma, taking them out of their homes, foster care, anything like that,” said Sandra Rowell, the coordinator of the Temple/Killeen chapter.

For 22 years, the local chapter has worked tirelessly to give to Baylor Scott & White, Ronald McDonald House, McLane Children Hospital, Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, and the list goes on.

“A blanket that is theirs to snuggle and hug, it’s more for an emotional warmth,” Rowell said.

She says this one chapter has provided this warmth and support to more than 37,450, the latest milestone met following this last year they made a record number of blankets.

“I think it was because so many people were staying home, but we reached 2,100 blankets last year and usually we are doing good if we hit 2,000,” Rowell said.

The pandemic kept volunteers apart, continuing to work on their own, but they are finally back together and growing with new members like Mariah Mabanag.

“I want to be a doctor so I just really want to give to those who are sick and I just love kids,” Mabanag said.

It’s not just therapy for those who receive, but those who give.

“It almost feels selfish because we get such joy out of making it,” Rowell said.

“I had suffered a miscarriage and I was severely depressed, and this helped me cope and feel better,” Angela Moore said.

Although they have met a new milestone, they say their work never stops because there will always be someone who needs some extra comfort.

For those interested in making blankets and donating them, donating supplies or giving monetary donations, learn more online or contact Sandra Rowell at 254-290-2267 or by email at sandrarowell@hotmail.com.

