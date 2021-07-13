Advertisement

Man grabbed woman pumping gas in Central Texas, fired rounds at victim’s car as she ran away

Police in Bellmead say the man suspected of trying to assault a woman at a gas station, then...
Police in Bellmead say the man suspected of trying to assault a woman at a gas station, then firing a round at her vehicle fled the scene in an older model Chevrolet Impala.(Bellmead Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the man who allegedly grabbed a woman pumping gas and then fired several rounds at the victim’s car as she ran away to safety.

The incident happened at approximately 7:00 p.m. on June 9, 2021. Bellmead Police shared photos of the suspect and the getaway vehicle on its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 13.

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Bell Mart convenience store located at 2917 Bellmead Drive.

A woman told officers that while she was pumping gas, the suspect grabbed her. The victim was able to pull away and run, but the suspect then began shooting at the passenger side of her car.

The suspect was wearing a black face covering and a black hoodie, with baggie denim shorts and white socks.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man, approximately six feet tall with a thin build.

The suspect was seen running away from the convenience store with a gun in his hand before entering a white Chevrolet Impala parked a short distance from the convenience store.

The witnesses also stated that the car did not have license plates on it.

Anyone with information can contact the Bellmead Police Department at 254-799-0251.

Police are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas at local gas stations and convenience stores.

