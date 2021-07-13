Advertisement

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more.

Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster.

Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his 7-year-old niece.

Cattarossi says his parents met in New York in the 1950s when his mother was a diplomat for Uruguay at the United Nations and his father was a civil engineer who had immigrated from Argentina.

After moving to Miami in the 1980s, they bought a hotel and renovated it. The hotel is now part of the Blue Moon Hotel and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One of his sisters was an architect visiting from Argentina and the other was a professional photographer.

Almost 100 people have been declared dead in the tragedy and more than a dozen are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Monday morning in the search for the missing swimmer.
Authorities identify man who drowned while swimming in area lake
(Top row left to right) Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17. ...
Five arrested, charged after shooting in local park
Police on the scene of a crime at 27th street and Waco Drive
Employee of local restaurant killed during robbery identified
A News 10 viewer shared a photo of a truck that crashed into a local convenience store.
Truck crashes into Central Texas convenience store
The rain resulted in high water beneath an underpass on I-35 in Lorena.
Steady rain causes some street and highway flooding in Central Texas

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests
Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Democratic members of the...
Fleeing Texas Democrats aim to block Republican voting law
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
US virus cases are rising again, doubling over three weeks