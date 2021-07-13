Advertisement

Armed man barricaded at Temple motel

Police urge public to stay away from the area
Temple Police at the America’s Best Value Inn in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive.
Temple Police at the America's Best Value Inn in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public to stay away from the America’s Best Value Inn in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive after an armed man barricaded himself in a hotel room.

“Residents should avoid the area until further notice,” police said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

