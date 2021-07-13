Return of typical dry and warm weather for about a week’s time

Although we started off this work week with cool temperatures and rain, much like what we’ve seen for a few weeks time, we’re not going to finish the week that way. In fact, we’ve quickly flipped the switch away from the cooler and rainier conditions of recent into a more typical July-like weather pattern. Although it’ll feel like summer all the way through the upcoming weekend, we’re STILL expecting high temperatures to remain below average all the way through the middle of next week. We’ll kick off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Any clouds that form should dissipate around midday. From there, it’ll be all sunshine as temperatures warm into the low-to-mid 90s. Highs should stay below the average of 96° but it’ll of course still be noticeably warmer than yesterday despite a slightly cooler start to the day. Be aware that the recent rains will turn into noticeable humidity as heat index values hover close to the triple-digits by the end of the day today. A few extra clouds may be hanging around each day for the remainder of the week, potentially dropping temperatures a degree or two here or there, but we’re still expecting highs each day to remain below normal despite those heat index values as high as 100°.

There will be a very small 5% chance of rain each day in Milam, Robertson, and Leon County as the Gulf sea breeze tries to work inland. The sea breeze likely won’t make it any day this week except for maybe Friday. We’ll have rain chances climb slightly to near 20% but rain should be few and far between and we’ll more than likely not see a drop of rain fall. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s this weekend under sunny skies will transfer heat into the start of next week, but we’re actually expecting a cold front to swing through next week. The cold front could arrive as early as Monday night but is more likely to arrive Tuesday morning into the afternoon. We’re expecting to see some scattered rain and thunderstorms with rain chances near 40% Tuesday. After that, there’s a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not the front will stall overhead or if it’ll push all the way through. A stalling front will keep rain around through mid-week next week but a front that moves through will shut the faucet off after about Wednesday. There’s not a ton of cooler air behind this front but the scattered rain should drop temperatures into the upper 80s for potentially a few days next week. We’re still keeping temperatures below normal each day through the middle of next week and it looks like to me that there’s about a 50/50 chance that we escape the ENTIRE month of July without triple-digit heat since our long-range forecast models show the typical summer-time ridge of high pressure (and the subsequent heat) staying mostly away. The average high temperature climbs to 97° Wednesday and then to 98° on July 22nd.

