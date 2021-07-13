Waco football official to work with historic all-female crew

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A football official from Waco is set to work with a historic all-female crew at a sixman all star game on Saturday.

Jenifer Calhoun will serve as the umpire. She is a member of the TASO Waco football chapter.

The Officiating Crew will also consist of:

Crystal Cooksey‑ Referee‑ Dallas Football Officials Association

Rachel Stepien‑ Head Line Judge‑ Austin Football Officials Association

Amy Smith‑ Line Judge‑ Fort Worth Football Officials

Valerie McIntosh‑ Back Judge‑ Austin Football Officials Association

It’s the first time for an all-female crew to officiate a high school football game in Texas.

“Having been an assignor for several years and making thousands of game assignments, being able to assign this all‑female crew tops the list as the most rewarding assignment I have made”, Jason Hickey, TASO Sixman All‑Star Game Supervisor of Officials.

The game will be at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls, Texas.

