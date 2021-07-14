Advertisement

Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor

In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand in formation in Birmingham, England, in 1945. The Women's Army Corps battalion, which made history as the only all-female Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II, is set to be honored by Congress. (U.S. Army Women's Museum via AP)
By MICHAEL CASEY
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - An Army battalion that made history as the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II is set to be honored by Congress.

The Senate has passed legislation that would award members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The bill is awaiting action in the House.

The unit, known for short as the Six Triple Eight, was tasked with sorting and routing mail for millions of American service members and civilians.

Only a handful of more than 850 members are still alive.

