Cecily Aguilar Indicted On Eleven Counts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury has indicted Cecily Aguilar on 11 counts related to the cover-up of army specialist Vanessa Guillen’s murder.

According to Tuesday’s indictment, Aguilar is charged with concealing Guillen’s body to avoid prosecution.

The army’s criminal investigation team says the Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death by specialist Aaron Robinson.

20-year-old Robinson killed himself last year after being confronted by police.

The implication from the grand jury is that Aguilar was Robinson’s accomplice in Guillen’s disappearance back in April 2020.

Attorneys for Aguilar have not responded to a request for comment on the charges.

