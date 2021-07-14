Central Texas death toll from February freeze rises

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The death toll from the historic February freeze has increased in Central Texas and nearly 60 more deaths were added to the statewide count.

The new deaths reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services increased the toll from the bitter winter storm in Central Texas to 11including one death in Freestone County, two in Hill County, two in Leon County, one in Limestone County, three in McLennan County, one in Milam County and one in San Saba County.

The statewide death toll rose by 59 from 151 to 210.

Most deaths were the result of exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures.

The storm took the most lives in Harris County, where 43 died.

On March 15, the state reported a total of 57 deaths.

