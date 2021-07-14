Central Texas deputies chase down theft suspects

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County deputies chased down some theft suspects Wednesday after spotting the suspects’ vehicle near a lakeside park.

The pursuit started after deputies spotted a vehicle linked to a theft in Belton on FM 1670 near Chalk Ridge Falls Lake Park.

The driver sped off as deputies attempted to make contact, sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

