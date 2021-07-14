Advertisement

Central Texas deputies chase down theft suspects

The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in...
The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.(Justin Jackson)
By Eric Franklin and Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County deputies chased down some theft suspects Wednesday after spotting the suspects’ vehicle near a lakeside park.

The pursuit started after deputies spotted a vehicle linked to a theft in Belton on FM 1670 near Chalk Ridge Falls Lake Park.

The driver sped off as deputies attempted to make contact, sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
Police in Bellmead say the man suspected of trying to assault a woman at a gas station, then...
Man grabbed woman pumping gas in Central Texas, fired rounds at victim’s car as she ran away
Benjamin Troche, 43, of Temple.
Man arrested after shots fired at local officers during motel standoff remains jailed
(Top row left to right) Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17. ...
Five arrested, charged after shooting in local park
SpaceX announced Saturday the company will be building a second rocket factory in McGregor.
McGregor: SpaceX ‘cemented’ in Central Texas with rocket facility announcement, mayor says

Latest News

Chanon Jaross Lacewell, 20.
Suspect in shooting outside local convenience store indicted
Two people were shot early Wednesday morning while traveling on Wellborn Road.
Two shot in apparent early morning road rage incident
The incident sent a woman who was shot and a man who was struck by a car to a local hospital.
Police unravel details after woman shot, man struck by car; victims taken to local hospital
Benjamin Troche, 43, of Temple.
Man arrested after shots fired at local officers during motel standoff remains jailed