Advertisement

Death Toll Rises to 210 from February Cold Wave in Texas

File Ap Photo
File Ap Photo(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials on Tuesday added 59 deaths to the toll wrought by the Feb. 14 cold wave and the ensuing collapse of the Texas electric power grid.

The deaths newly tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services boost the toll from 151 to 210 deaths, most from exposure to the sometimes-subzero temperatures. Still, some were blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning as freezing Texans sought warmth from cars and outdoor grills.

The count remained preliminary and may change as more deaths are confirmed, the department said.

The county with the highest death toll was Harris, where Houston is situated, with 43 deaths. Travis County, where Austin holds most of its population, had 28 deaths. Dallas County reported 20 deaths.

The toll is a far cry from the initial March 15 report of 57 deaths. The toll was raised to 111 on March 25, 125 on April 6 and 151 on April 28.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Bellmead say the man suspected of trying to assault a woman at a gas station, then...
Man grabbed woman pumping gas in Central Texas, fired rounds at victim’s car as she ran away
Temple Police at the America’s Best Value Inn in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive.
Barricaded motel guest in custody after firing weapon at Temple SWAT
(Top row left to right) Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17. ...
Five arrested, charged after shooting in local park
Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
A News 10 viewer shared a photo of a truck that crashed into a local convenience store.
Truck crashes into Central Texas convenience store

Latest News

File Photo
Twenty abortion providers sue Texas officials over law that bans abortions as early as six weeks
Cecily Anne Aguilar, 23, of Killeen, who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury...
Cecily Aguilar indicted on eleven counts related to cover-up of soldier’s murder
A federal grand jury has indicted Cecily Aguilar on 11 counts related to the cover-up of army...
KWTX News 10 This Morning - VOD - clipped version
The Temple Police Department is working with a recruiting company to hire more officers.
Bell county police department working with recruiter to fill roles