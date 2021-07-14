Advertisement

Device taps brain waves to help paralyzed man communicate

In this Friday, June 7, 2019 photo provided by the University of California, San Francisco, ...
In this Friday, June 7, 2019 photo provided by the University of California, San Francisco, Dr. Edward Chang, right, and postdoctoral scholar David Moses work at UCSF's Mission Bay campus. “Most of us take for granted how easily we communicate through speech,” says Chang, a neurosurgeon UCSF. “It’s exciting to think we’re at the very beginning of a new chapter, a new field” to ease the devastation of patients who lost that ability. (Noah Berger/UCSF via AP)(Noah Berger | AP)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
( AP) - In a medical first, researchers have harnessed the brain waves of a paralyzed man unable to speak to help him communicate better.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, implanted electrodes on the surface of the man’s brain.

A computer analyzed patterns of the words he tried, but failed, to say — and turned those signals into sentences on a computer screen.

It will take years of additional research.

But the study published Wednesday marks an important step toward restoring more natural communication for people who can’t talk because of injury or illness.

