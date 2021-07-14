Hot days through the weekend but another rare late-July cold front on the books

We keep with the quiet, hot, & humid days for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Our weather pattern is “boring” but that’s a nice change from the active and rainy days we started the month with. Mornings start in the 70s, sunshine comes out and we shoot up to the low 90s with a chance for some sea-breeze style showers/storms in the southeastern portion of the area each afternoon.

Heat index values will reach the upper 90s/low 100s each day but technically we are still seeing cooler than normal temperatures - with daytime highs in the low 90s. We are normally in the upper 90s and with a “typical” summer have seen at least a few 100 degree days by this point. Our count for the year.... is still at zero!

We still have Saharan dust and the amount in the air will increase over the weekend - giving us a hazy look to the sky and reduces the air quality into the “moderate” range. This also helps to keep the tropics quiet for now.

The forecast really gets interesting early next week as long-range computer models are agreeing on another rare July front making its way to Central Texas. This would elevate rain chances once again and keep the unseasonably wet and cool weather pattern going. Looking at the 8-14 day outlooks from Climate Prediction Center shows us going back to an unusually wet, cool pattern through the end of July — typically where we see some of the hottest & driest days of the year for Central Texas.

