Advertisement

IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About four million taxpayers can expect to see refunds from the Internal Revenue Service this week.

The money will go to people who paid too much on unemployment compensation last year.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

This round of refund payments will begin July 14 for direct deposit and July 16 for those who receive paper checks.

The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.

Most taxpayers will not need to take any action and there is no need to call the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
Police in Bellmead say the man suspected of trying to assault a woman at a gas station, then...
Man grabbed woman pumping gas in Central Texas, fired rounds at victim’s car as she ran away
Benjamin Troche, 43, of Temple.
Man arrested after shots fired at local officers during motel standoff remains jailed
(Top row left to right) Akeirea Lucas, 17, Cecil Holliday, 18, Karon Kenneth Holliday 17. ...
Five arrested, charged after shooting in local park
SpaceX announced Saturday the company will be building a second rocket factory in McGregor.
McGregor: SpaceX ‘cemented’ in Central Texas with rocket facility announcement, mayor says

Latest News

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Fires threaten Indigenous lands in desiccated Northwest
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94
Chanon Jaross Lacewell, 20.
Suspect in shooting outside local convenience store indicted
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic