Late-night shooting in playground area of local park leaves woman injured

Officers found the victim after responding to a late-night report of gunfire in the park. (File)
Officers found the victim after responding to a late-night report of gunfire in the park. (File)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting in the area of the Anniversary Park Playground in Waco’s Cameron Park that left a woman injured.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday found the victim.

The suspect was gone, but officers en route to the park saw a vehicle matching the description of the one in which the shooter fled, followed it and then identified the occupants.

None matched the suspect’s description, but one was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police described the shooting as a “targeted incident” and said there was no threat to the public.

They did not have information Wednesday about the nature or severity of the victim’s injuries.

