Local shop that closed while business boomed is back in a new location

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Reese Emry, her husband and their two children moved 2,000 miles to Waco from their home in Washington state to open Linen & Cake, a small shop that attracted a big following, then closed the store just as business was booming and moved back to Washington so she could spend more time with her two young children.

Now, two years later, amid the pandemic, they’ve moved back and Linen & Cake is reopening in a new location.

“I still kind of believe it’s not even happening,” Emry said.

The vintage and home décor store opened in the summer of 2018 on Austin Avenue after Reese and Bret Emry traveled to Waco for Magnolia’s annual Silobration and decided they wanted to move to Waco from Washington.

They made the move and within a month opened Linen & Cake.

Reese, who has always been a stay-at-home mom but also is an incredible artist, dreamed big for her small shop next door to Cultivate 7Twelve.

Her dreams came true as her online following grew, and her storefront business boomed.

But something was missing.

“I didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time with my kids,” Reese said.

“We grossed six figures and grew really fast, so we decided to step back with them for two years before they went to school.”

The couple made the tough decision to close their shop and move the 2,000 miles back to Washington to be with family.

Bret started a new job there and Reese continued to operate her online store while soaking in time with her kids, Anabelle, now 7 and Pete, 5.

“My boy is so adventurous, so he needed me to stay with him and snuggle him for two years,” she said, smiling.

Reese never dreamed she’d not only get to reopen her shop but also to do it back in Waco.

But the stars aligned.

Bret got his dream job back in Waco working as a lead engineer for a local company.

And Reese found the perfect creative space to dream again on Washington Avenue.

“It has amazing natural light which comes in through the ceiling and the doors,” she said.

“It has lots or arched doorways throughout the entire building. It’s a very light and airy feel.”

Reese hopes to open the store by September and plans to operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.

Right now, Reese is putting the finishing touches on the 500-square foot space and is thankful for a second chance to dream big in a town she loves so dearly.

“It was so hard to drive away because I loved it and I love Waco but yes, being back and opening up, it is a dream come true.”

