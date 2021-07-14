Advertisement

One person injured in shooting in Temple

By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road.

Officers responded to the incident at about 9 p.m. and were advised the victim’s vehicle was hit from behind.

When the parties involved got out, a suspect from the other vehicle shot the adult male and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where callers can report anonymously.

