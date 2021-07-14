Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Images obtained from court documents show five members of a Borger family accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The FBI arrested Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn on July 6 after a tipster reported the family traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. for the rally that happened in January.

The Munns are scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday, July 14.

You can view the full criminal complaint below:

