Police arrest one, recover vehicle stolen from local company, after brief chase

Officers arrested a woman and recovered a vehicle taken from a local company after a brief pursuit. (File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco police arrested a woman and recovered a vehicle stolen from a local company after a brief pursuit Tuesday night.

The vehicle was stolen Tuesday night from Waco Drilling on South University Parks Drive.

Baylor University officers spotted the stolen vehicle and gave chase, police said.

Waco officers took over the pursuit, which ended in the 1700 block of Connor Avenue.

The driver tried to run, but officers caught her.

She’s facing evading arrests charges and also was named in outstanding warrants.

Police did not identify her.

