Police arrest one, recover vehicle stolen from local company, after brief chase

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco police arrested a woman and recovered a vehicle stolen from a local company after a brief pursuit Tuesday night.

The vehicle was stolen Tuesday night from Waco Drilling on South University Parks Drive.

Baylor University officers spotted the stolen vehicle and gave chase, police said.

Waco officers took over the pursuit, which ended in the 1700 block of Connor Avenue.

The driver tried to run, but officers caught her.

She’s facing evading arrests charges and also was named in outstanding warrants.

Police did not identify her.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.