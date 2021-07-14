Police unravel details after woman shot, man struck by car; victims taken to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police early Wednesday afternoon were investigating an incident in Killeen that sent a woman who was shot and a man who was struck by a car to a local hospital.

Few details were immediately available.

The shooting occurred at around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Florence Road between Stan Schlueter Loop and Elms Road, west of Ellison High School.

Officers had established two separate crime scenes on Florence.

The man was in stable condition, but the woman was critically injured.

