Suspect in shooting outside local convenience store indicted

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A Bell County grand jury Wednesday indicted a man arrested after a shooting in January outside a Killeen convenience store that sent the victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Chanon Jaross Lacewell, 20, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The indictment stems from a shooting reported at around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Buddy’s Neighborhood Store at 3000 Old FM 440.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings, but no victim.

The unnamed victim, however, turned up a short time later at AdventHealth Central Texas Hospital in Killeen, along with a vehicle that had damage consistent with a bullet hole, police said.

Killeen police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lacewell on Jan. 25.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail where he was ordered held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

His name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.