10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 7.17.21-7.18.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Under Summer Skies – a Magnolia market summer concert series promoting a diverse collection of artists - has the second show on Saturday featuring The Suffers, an American soul, funk and R&B group. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., concert starts at 6:45 p.m. Magnolia Press and select food trucks will be open.

Presented by the City of Fairfield and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, the Fuzzy Peach Festival is an opportunity to bring the entire family together for events that include a Friday night street dance, the Little Miss Peach Pageant, a color run, ice cream-eating and baked goods contests, food trucks, games, music, and a variety of vendors.

Explore, Create, Make & Learn about exciting opportunities in STEM at STEMFEST Community Day at the Mayborn Museum in Waco. This is a hands-on free event going on all day, so you can come and go and experience the activities at your own pace.

This weekend at the Killeen Athletic Complex, there’s going to be an awesome Food Truck Softball Tournament. The tournament is expected to start on Friday with co-ed teams with the Men’s/Women’s divisions Saturday & Sunday. There is a four game guarantee along with some of the best food trucks in town. It’s just $5 at the gate for entry.

One of the oldest drag boat racing organizations hosts its annual Duel on the Brazos boat races which begin Saturday and continue through Sunday at Brazos Park East in Waco. Gates open at 8 a.m. and racing begins at 8:30 a.m.

This Saturday evening, head to Santa Fe Plaza in Temple for a free, family-friendly faith-based hip-hop concert! Summer Blaze 2021 starts at 5:30 p.m. musical guests take the stage, along with free haircuts (courtesy of Harvest Ministry & Cuts for Christ), live worship, guest motivational speaker – Patrick Arryn, drawings for free prizes, & more. Bring your lawn chairs, sunglasses, and/or umbrellas.

The Blue Santa Golf Tournament is this weekend at Sammon’s Golf Course in Temple. Proceeds benefit City of Temple Police Department Blue Santa Program, which is a program that began in 2012 and helps Temple families in need.

The Hico Old Settlers Reunion is going on now through Saturday in the Hico City Park. Enjoy lawnmower races, a carnival in the Hico City Park, shopping vendors set up downtown Hico, karaoke (Thursday), variety show (Friday), corn hole tournament (Friday), Run to Remember 5k, and a concert and dance with Push N’ Luck Band and Tejas Brothers.

Come learn the skills of Paranormal Investigation from seasoned professionals in a location with 96 years of history. Paranormal University will begin at 7 p.m. and last for several hours at the Palace Theatre in Marlin. You will get hands-on instruction in the use of several paranormal tools of the trade such as dowsing rods as well as more modern tools including SB-7 and SB-11 “Ghost Boxes”, full-spectrum cameras, EMF meters, thermal cameras, SLS cameras and software programs like The Portal, Divination Box, SCD-1, and Impossible Box. This event is for ages 18 & up only.

Cars and Coffee is back at the outlet mall in Hillsboro this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is an opportunity to show off anything with wheels with coffee and donuts provided.

