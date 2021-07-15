Advertisement

Afternoon sea-breeze rain still possible; drier & hot for the weekend

Another rare July front is expected to swing into Texas early next week
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
Much like today, Friday’s highs will reach low 90s to mid 90s with afternoon, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible thanks to the sea-breeze kicking, meaning that highest chances are to the south and east. We then continue hot and humid conditions into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values generally between 97 and 105 degrees. Luckily, breezy south winds 10 to 15 mph will take a little bite off the heat.

The forecast really gets interesting early next week as computer models are agreeing on another rare July front making its way to Central Texas. This would elevate rain chances once again and keep the unseasonably wet and cool weather pattern going.

We still have Saharan dust and the amount in the air will increase over the weekend - giving us a hazy look to the sky and reduces the air quality into the “moderate” range. This also helps to keep the tropics quiet for now.

