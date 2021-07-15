Advertisement

Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

The suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

