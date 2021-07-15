Advertisement

Arrest made in stray bullet death of mom bringing son to Naval Academy

By WBAL Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBAL) - Police said they’ve charged a man with murdering a woman who was in town to bring her son to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Michelle Cummings and her husband were staying at the graduate hotel when she was killed by a stray bullet.

“I know the arrest will not bring the families their beloved wife and mother with back, but i hope this provides them some justice,” Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.

Jackson talked to reporters on Wednesday after he spoke with the husband of Cummings to convey the news that this part of the case has been closed.

“The Annapolis police department detectives have arrested 29-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis and charged him with the homicide of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas,” Jackson said.

Cummings was killed by a single “errant” bullet on June 28 while sitting on a hotel patio, according to Jackson.

She was in Annapolis dropping her son Trey off at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jackson said Harrod has been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection to Cummings’ death.

Jackson said his team was able to identify Harrod as their primary suspect after receiving tips on the case and after reviewing video and photographic evidence from the crime scene.

Police say Harrod had an outstanding warrant for cutting off his ankle monitor and that he assaulted the officer who tried to arrest him.

Copyright 2021 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in...
Central Texas deputies chase down theft suspects
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
The incident sent a woman who was shot and a man who was struck by a car to a local hospital.
Police unravel details after woman shot, man struck by car; victims taken to local hospital
Police in Bellmead say the man suspected of trying to assault a woman at a gas station, then...
Man grabbed woman pumping gas in Central Texas, fired rounds at victim’s car as she ran away

Latest News

“Asian carp” is used to describe four fish species that have infested U.S. rivers and threaten...
Worries over racism inspire effort to rename fish
Joe Exotic reacts to news of a shorter sentence on Wednesday.
Audio: Joe Exotic reacts to resentencing
This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the...
Uncovering Indigenous boarding school history makes for monumental task
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet killing of mom bringing son to US Naval Academy