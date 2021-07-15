Boat at area repair shop catches fire

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Belton firefighters responded Thursday morning after a boat at an area repair shop caught fire.

The fire was reported just before 7:50 a.m. Thursday at the shop in the 4100 block of Interstate 14 near FM 1670.

Crews found a single boat on fire at the boat repair shop.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

