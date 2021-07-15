Advertisement

Boil water alert issued for City of Oglesby

Boil Water Advisory
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX)

A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Oglesby Wednesday.

Due to low water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Oglesby public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Seniors, children, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

To be sure harmful bacteria and microbes are mitigated, water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for an additional two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers that the water is safe.

