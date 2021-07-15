Advertisement

Central Texas police officer charged with sexual assault of a child

A Central Texas police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with sexual...
A Central Texas police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with sexual assault of a child. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards/file)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Miguel Velasco-Herrera was charged Wednesday with sexual assault of a child younger than 17 after an investigation that started on July 5 when Killeen police were notified about a possible early-morning sexual assault involving an officer.

Velasco-Herrera, a seven year Killeen police veteran, turned himself in on Thursday.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

An internal affairs investigation continues, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in...
Central Texas deputies chase down theft suspects
The incident sent a woman who was shot and a man who was struck by a car to a local hospital.
Police unravel details after woman shot, man struck by car; victims taken to local hospital
Officers found the victim after responding to a late-night report of gunfire in the park. (File)
Late-night shooting in playground area of local park leaves woman injured

Latest News

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder
One of the clients for whom a tax return was falsified was an undercover IRS agent, the...
Central Texas tax preparers accused of filing false returns indicted
Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas, 29.
Affidavit: Midland County jailer recorded himself having sex with inmates
Congressman Pete Sessions and Pete Sousa
Full Interview: Congressman Pete Sessions