COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalizations rise amid low vaccination rates in Central Texas

(KWTX) – The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose to 822 on Thursday and some area hospitals are again beginning to feel pressure from the still-potent virus.

Baylor Scott & White said in a statement Thursday evening it has “seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-positive patients who are requiring hospitalization and intensive care.

“We currently have sufficient capacity and staffing to care for COVID-19 patients and others,” the health system said.

Baylor Scott & White continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated “as data proves it prevents serious illness and hospitalizations.”

Kevin Roberts, the CEO of AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen told the Killeen Daily Herald Thursday the number of patients with COVID-19 is “putting stress on the hospital.”

AdventHealth spokeswoman Mariana Rodriguez told the newspaper both the Killeen hospital and AdventHealth-Rollins Brook in Lampasas are dealing with an increase in patients with the virus.

Neither she nor Roberts would tell the Daily Herald how many beds were available at the facilities.

Although the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is responsible for an increasing number of infections across the country, DSHS data show just 402 cases involving the variant statewide, 25 confirmed and 377 pending “patient info from lab.”

Whatever the cause of the increase in cases, more than 2,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday statewide, an increase of 400 since Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, 56 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, compared to 84 on the same date in 2020, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.

The Bell County Health District Thursday reported 360 active cases of the virus; Coryell had 75, up from 62 Wednesday; Hamilton had 20; Lampasas had 46, up from 33 Wednesday; Milam had 18, and Mills had one.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties: 21 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, compared to 32 a year ago.

McLennan County has at least 114 active cases, although the Waco-McLennan County Health District las updated its case counts last Friday. Bosque has 19, Falls has none, Hill has 23, and Limestone has 34.

Health experts have warned outbreaks of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus are possible in areas where vaccination rates are low, and that includes all of Central Texas.

Statewide 59% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 51% are fully vaccinated, but not quite 41% of the residents 12 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring have received one dose of vaccine and just more than 35% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, almost 38% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and more than 32% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, almost 47% of residents 12 and older have received one dose and just more than 40% are fully vaccinated.

State data Thursday showed more than 43% of Bosque County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; just more than 30% of Coryell County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 35% of Falls County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; just more than 30% of Freestone County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 41% of Hamilton County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; 34% of Hill County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 35% of Lampasas residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 32% of Leon County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 31% of Limestone County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 37% of Milam County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 35% of Mills County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 39% of Navarro County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 37% of Robertson County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and almost 29% of San Saba residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Austin-Travis County health officials Thursday elevated the county’s risk guidelines to Stage 3, advising unvaccinated residents to use masks at indoor and outdoor gatherings, while shopping and in restaurants, and advises those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks while traveling.

Local health officials, however, may not require masks use under an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued in May that bars counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from mandating face masks.

AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is providing COVID-19 vaccines free to Lampasas residents 18 and older by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at its clinic at 187 PR 4060. Identification and proof of insurance are required. Call (512) 556-3621

DEATHS AND NEW CASES

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 1,751, but according to state data Thursday, the count stands at 1,730 including 453 Bell County residents, 16 fewer that the local count of 469; 37 Bosque County residents; 88 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 80 Limestone County residents; 487 McLennan County residents, 22 more than the local count of 465; 50 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 145 Navarro County residents, five fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, 80,773 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Central Texas.

DSHS reported an additional 3,543 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 3,462 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,568,668.

DSHS reported 450,553 probable cases, as well.

The statewide death toll increased by 36 Thursday to 51,549.

At least 2,519 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Thursday statewide, an increase of almost 700 in the past week.

The statewide molecular test positivity rate was 8.83% Thursday, up from 6.32% a week ago.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District paused updates of its local dashboard in May but has since resumed updates as the number of active cases rises.

Local data Thursday showed a total of 23,274 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, 22,418 recoveries and 469 deaths.

The health district reported 360 active cases Thursday.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post showed 22,746 total confirmed cases, 2,389 probable cases, 24,548 recoveries and 453 deaths.

County health officials have confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of the virus in the county, but DSHS data showed no cases.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 24 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District has discontinued daily case reporting effective and is instead reporting COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis.

The health district’s latest update showed 27,984 total cases, at least 114 of which were active.

AT least 27,404 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 465 deaths.

DSHS data Thursday showed 487, an increase of two.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed three active cases involving students and two involving staff Thursday and a total of 4,019 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Monday, almost 40% of students and almost 61% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed one active case Thursday and a cumulative total of 369 cases, 286 involving students.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on July 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road. This will be the last COVID-19 response mass distribution event in the city.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,131 total confirmed and 300 total probable cases Thursday

At least 75 cases were active, up from 62 on Wednesday and at least 7,268 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 88 residents.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where two inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, one case involving in inmate and three involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 52 inmates are restricted and two were isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,892 total confirmed and 202 total probable case of the virus Thursday.

State data showed no active cases in the county.

At least 2,070 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,195 total confirmed and 667 total probable cases of the virus Thursday.

Thirty-four cases were active, up from seven on Monday.

At least 2,748 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 80 have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,510 total confirmed and 2,471 total probable cases Thursday.

At least 5,789 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 145.

At least 47 cases were active Thursday, up from 36 on Monday.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,399 total confirmed and 314 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,657 residents have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Nineteen cases were active Thursday, up from 11 on Monday.

Freestone County had 1,128 total confirmed and 862 total probable cases Thursday. At least 1,929 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 11 cases were active Thursday, down from 11 on Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 755 total confirmed and 61 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 767 residents have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Twenty cases were active Thursday, up from 17 on Monday.

Hill County Thursday had 3,846 total confirmed cases and 740 probable cases. At least 4,452 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 23 cases were active Thursday, up from 19 on Monday.

Lampasas County had 1,911 total confirmed and 352 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,184 residents have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 46 cases were active Thursday, up from 33 on Monday.

Leon County had 1,293 total confirmed and 373 total probable cases Thursday. At least 1,610 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least 13 cases were active Thursday, up from 12 on Monday.

Milam County had 1,503 total confirmed and 1,101 total probable cases Thursday. At least 2,586 residents have recovered and 50 have died. Eighteen cases were active Thursday, up from 13 on Monday.

Mills County had 597 confirmed and 63 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 638 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. One case was active Thursday.

Robertson County had 1,834 total confirmed cases Thursday and 439 total probable cases. At least 2,186 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 40 cases were active Thursday, up from 36 on Monday.

San Saba County had 521 total confirmed cases Thursday and 260 total probable cases. At least 757 residents have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed one active case Thursday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.