Advertisement

FBI takes ‘John Doe 44’ into custody as part of sexual exploitation investigation

John Doe 44
John Doe 44(FBI Springfield Division)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE) - The FBI says they have identified a man they believe has information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

On July 15, 2021, the FBI reported that they have taken “John Doe 44″ into custody. Authorities did not release the man’s name nor did they say where he was found. The FBI did not indicate what, if any, charges have been filed against the man.

On Wednesday, the FBI sent a nationwide alert saying ‘John Doe 44′ is believed to have critical information regarding a child victim. The FBI said the initial video of the unidentified male, shown with a child, was first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in February 2021. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November 2018.

Anyone with information on this or any other federal sex crime case should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Officials say this “individual was sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.”

Click here to Contact an ECAP Investigator

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Bell introduces new ice cream flavor Coconut Cream Pie
New ice cream flavor introduced by Blue Bell
Maddie Riley is in a coma in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of McLane Children's Hospital in...
Residents rally around infant fighting for her life in local hospital
The pursuit ended near the intersection of South 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in...
Central Texas deputies chase down theft suspects
The incident sent a woman who was shot and a man who was struck by a car to a local hospital.
Police unravel details after woman shot, man struck by car; victims taken to local hospital
Officers found the victim after responding to a late-night report of gunfire in the park. (File)
Late-night shooting in playground area of local park leaves woman injured

Latest News

Congressman Pete Sessions and Pete Sousa
Full Interview: Congressman Pete Sessions
Crews found a single boat on fire at the boat repair shop. (File)
Boat at area repair shop catches fire
Congressman Pete Sessions and Pete Sousa
FULL INTERVIEW: Congressman Pete Sessions on Democrats leaving Special Session
FBI Unknown Individual - John Doe 44
FBI: Can you ID this man? He may have info on a child victim